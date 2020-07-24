Bryce Hatler of Mapleton was among the more than 8,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester.
Hatler is a student in the UI’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Environmental Sciences.
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
• Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on nine semester hours (spring 2020) or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester.
• Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U) or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the Dean’s List.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.