Jack Staley’s memory of that day
May 26, 2020, marked the 66th anniversary of the second-worst ship disaster not involving enemy action at the time. A July 2, 2018, article in the Des Moines Register covered this event. 104 officers and men died in the explosion that also injured over 240.
I am an Iowan who was on board the U.S.S. Bennington when this explosion occurred. I am 86 years old and have been a lifelong resident of Iowa, living in Charter Oak, Carroll, and most recently Sergeant Bluffs.
I began my duty on the U.S.S. Bennington in the Brooklyn Naval Yard in January 1954. I was an Aviation Ordnanceman responsible for loading bombs and rockets onto the ship’s aircraft. We unloaded ammunition before going into harbor 12 hours on and 12 hours off. I recall that one barge got top heavy and all the ammunition sank. I saw an officer run over to the side of the ship for a last look.
The morning of May 26, I went to the mess hall one hour earlier than usual because I could not sleep. After being out to sea for two months, I guess I was getting a little fidgety. That decision ended up saving my life.
After breakfast, around 7 a.m., I went back to my bunk area. In the forward part of the ship, hydraulic fluid from one of the catapults had leaked out, ignited, resulting in several explosions. None of us knew what was happening.
The mess hall was one of the hardest hit. We were told to stay in our area. After about an hour or so, we were called down to the mess hall to be stretcher bearers and take people out of there. Some were injured and some were deceased. The dead and wounded were taken to the hangar bay.
I saw solid metal hatches that had been bent backward by the blasts. There was hardly room to stand on the lower flight deck. You had to watch where you were walking. Helicopters were used to ferry the wounded from the ship to the shore.
I witnessed medics giving a thumbs-down sign for one individual who was about to be loaded onto an evacuation helicopter. That was it. He was not going to go to the shore hospital.
I will never forget watching the bodies of the injured and deceased crewmen being brought up on deck one by one. They were unrecognizable. When we pulled into dock, I looked over and there were 24 hearses line up. I counted them. That will always stick in my mind.
I left that ship on May 26, 1954, and I never saw it again. I remained at Quonset Station until my discharge two months later. I then hitchhiked all the way back to my hometown of Charter Oak.
I believe two Iowans were killed that day. Jesse Loren Green of Sioux City was one of two.
I still think about that day. I wear my Bennington shirt and Bennington hat on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
Sincerely,
John (Jack) Staley
Aviation Ordnanceman
Seaman First Class
