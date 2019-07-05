Burgess Home Health/Hospice certified two new volunteers, Beth Kirby and Harold Remmenga, through hospice training, bringing the total number of volunteers for this outreach program to 14.
These volunteers serve patients and their families as far north as Sergeant Bluff, as far south as Modale, as far east as Dunlap, and anywhere in between.
Hospice volunteers go into patient homes, nursing homes, and the hospital to visit patients. They may run errands, help around the house, take the patient for a ride, or provide respite for the family members.
Hospice volunteers are a great support for the patient and the patient’s family.
“We would not be able to provide hospice service to our patients if we did not have wonderfully caring volunteers,” said Jenny Kenney of Burgess Home Health/Hospice. “We are truly blessed to have this great group of volunteers working with our patients and their families. Our volunteers are a special group of people, they are caring and compassionate.”
