Two MVAOCOU senior vocalists were selected to the 2019 Iowa All State Chorus. This is Lindsey Sisco’s third time being selected for All State while Sydney Welte qualifies for the first time. Sisco and Welte will be taking part in the All State Chorus Festival on Nov. 21-23 in Ames. The Mapleton Press will feature the girls in a story in an upcoming edition before the event. The MVAOCOU Music Department will host their annual Pops Concert on Monday, Nov. 4.
