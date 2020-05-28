Siblings Ben and Emily Kovarna were really looking forward to playing together in the All State Jazz Band rehearsal and concert on May 13-14 in Des Moines. Like many events, it was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“Ben made it into the band as lead trumpet as a freshman and played in the band with his older brother Joe, who was a senior on lead trombone,” said David Kovarna, MVAOCOU band director and his dad. “With only one baritone saxophone being selected to the band, Emily worked very hard and was hoping to have the opportunity to play in the band with her older brother.”
This was Ben’s fourth year to be selected to the Class 1A/2A All State Jazz Band
“He is extremely proud of being a four-year member of the All State Jazz Band,” David said. “But more so I think he was looking forward to performing in the ensemble with his little sister.”
Ben said it is very disappointing to not be able to finish out his four-year run this May.
“I always have such a good time in Des Moines playing jazz with some of the best high school jazz musicians in the state,” Ben said. “I was especially looking forward to playing with my sister this year.”
As a freshman, this was going to be Emily’s first year being a member of the All State Jazz Band.
“I was very excited to be able to have the opportunity to play with some of the best high school jazz musicians in the state, my older brother being one of them,” Emily said. “I’m disappointed that I will miss out on this very special memory I was going to make with my brother before he graduated, but I am very thankful to him for teaching me so much about jazz in the times where we did get to play together.”
