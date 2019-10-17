Downtown Trick-or-Treat in Mapleton will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 3:30-5 p.m. Kids can stop by participating businesses for a sweet Halloween treat.
Trunk-or-Treat will be back this year. Businesses not located on Main Street, or community groups, can set-up a Trunk-or-Treat in the parking spaces outside of the Community Center. If you would like have a spot for Trunk-or-Treat, please call the Mapleton Press at 881-1101 so we know how many spots to save. Please have your vehicle in place by 3:15 p.m.
The kids costume contest will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Mapleton Community Center. The doors open at 5 p.m. with judging at 5:10, sharp. See more information about Halloween events in next week’s Mapleton Press.
