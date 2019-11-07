On Oct. 25, the Cover Country Schoolhouse in Moorhead welcomed Omaha, Neb., tour company, Travel Cat.
The Loess Hills Hospitality Association, which is located in the Cover Schoolhouse, provided the tour guide to narrate the tour company’s visit through the Loess Hills.
The 30 people on the bus went to the Loess Hills State Forest Center in Pisgah to learn about the Loess soil and how the hills were formed. They also traveled through Preparation Park and visited the Overlook to view the fall foliage before driving to Murray Hill near Little Sioux.
While in Moorhead, the group visited the Celebrate the Hills art show at the Cultural Center and spent time at the Loess Hills Visitor Center collecting travel information about the Scenic Byways and area attractions. They also shopped for Iowa-made products and handcrafted items.
The guests enjoyed lunch at the Moorhead Christian Church and learned about the beautiful stained windows in the building. The Danish Ingemann Church visit was very inspirational to them.
Their last stop before returning to Omaha was for homemade apple pie at Small’s Fruit Farm near Mondamin.
