The Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community Schools have had a tough week in the passing of three individuals.
On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Lawrence Nelson, 93, of Mapleton, passed away following a car accident on Jan. 6.
Nelson came to Maple Valley in 1962 and was the school administrator where he served most of the time as principal in the junior high in Danbury. He was a Castana graduate, graduating in 1943 and served his country proudly in World War II. He retired in 1991, but continued to attend events at MVAO/MVAOCOU High School.
Steven Stodola passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, after a battle with cancer.
Stodola was a high school science and computer programming teacher for 37 years in the Maple Valley and Maple Valley-Anthon Oto School Districts.
On Monday, Jan. 13, the community received word that Ann Cox, a TAG teacher, middle school math teacher, and Quiz Bowl coach passed away suddenly on Sunday night, Jan. 12.
In a release by the school, superintendent Jeff Thelander said, “Ms. Cox was in her 20th year of teaching in the MVAO Community School, and throughout her career she built strong programs and teams and developed strong relationships with students and staff.”
It is asked to keep everyone in the school district community and the families of those who have passed away in your thoughts and prayers.
