Champion honors were awarded Saturday, Aug. 8, in the FFA Breeding Beef Show at the 2020 Fair Special Edition: Iowa 4-H and FFA Livestock Show.
Supreme Champion Heifer was awarded to Mariah Steenhard of Mason City. Kyle Dolieslager of Doon claimed the Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer title.
The judge viewed 186 animals from 136 FFA exhibitors. Seventy-seven FFA chapters were represented.
In the Heifers division, Joseph Reetz with Boyer Valley FFA (Dunlap) won Champion Shorthorn Plus, Makia Smith with MVAO FFA (Mapleton) won Reserve Champion Simmental, and Kailey Pick with Denison FFA (Denison) won Reserve Champion Commercial.
The Iowa State Fair is the single largest event in the state of Iowa and one of the oldest and largest agricultural and industrial expositions in the country. Because of safety and health concerns, the 2020 Iowa State Fair has been postponed until Aug. 12-22, 2021. In the meantime, smaller activities include weekend food events, livestock shows and other activities as allowed.
For more information, visit www.iowastatefair.org.
