Toothpicks and wood glue are the only allowed construction materials students in Casey Brown’s physics class can use to build their “toothpick bridge.”
The toothpick bridge competition is something Brown did when he was a senior in 1995 at Maple Valley in Mr. Christensen’s physics class. It is a tradition that Brown continued when he started teaching at MVAO in 2011.
Over the years, a number of students have made toothpick bridges.
“Competition is a good motivator for many students and helps keep them engaged. The bridge and rocket projects that we do in physics have helped me “recruit” students for physics,” Brown said. “Also, it was something that I remembered doing in school that motivated me to study physics and engineering beyond high school, so I hope that it can have a similar effect for my students.”
Students began building their bridges in September. They received some class time to work, but Brown said the best performing bridges always have significant work done by students outside of class.
A five-gallon bucket is suspended from an aluminum rod that passes crosswise through the bridge. Water and/or weights are added until the bridge fails. They then weigh the weight combination that was maintained up to the point of failure.
“Students mostly learn that time management is critical to success in some projects!” Brown said. “They also learn to assess other bridges, create plans, and do an ‘After Action Report’ on how things could be improved.”
Elements of the design process are the primary focus of the competition. Brown said they don’t do static load analysis, but some students do that on their own to maximize their chances of success.
This year, the record since Brown started teaching was broken by senior Max Steffes’ bridge, which held 147 pounds. Paul Weber (Class of 2014) had the previous record with 91 pounds.
Cody Rosburg moved into third place in the record book with his bridge holding 82 pounds.
Brown’s bridge held 75 pounds back in 1995 when he was a student.
“The satisfaction of beating their classmates or siblings or me (through keeping records) allows us to have multi-year sibling rivalries,” Brown said. “They also become part of the Ram Physics lore.”
