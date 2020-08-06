The Tooth Fairy and one of her molar friends stopped by the Mapleton Swimming Pool on Wednesday, July 29. They handed out toothbrushes and all kinds of goodies.
Jennifer Macke, the I-Smile Coordinator with HCCMS Family Health Services, said the program was funded by a grant from Delta Dental. The goal was to make one stop in each of the five countries (Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Monona, and Shelby) HCCMS provides services.
She said they wanted to make these stops as they weren’t able to visit school classrooms this spring due to COVID-19.
I-Smile can help you with your oral health needs: finding a dentist, oral screenings, fluoride varnish application, locate community resources, make appointments, provide education, help find ways to pay for dental visits, and answer any questions you might have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.