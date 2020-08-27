A number of small towns in Iowa have churches. Unfortunately over the years, a number of these churches have closed due to declining members, attendance, finances, or have merged with another church.
While the town of Ticonic isn’t very big, it was home to the Ticonic United Methodist Church that opened in 1898. Like other little churches, Ticonic has faced some of the same challenges: finances and low attendance.
The church board, along with members of the church, voted and made the tough decision to close the Ticonic United Methodist Church at the end of May/early June.
“You hate to have any little church close especially when you have been a part of it for so many years,” said Marylin Longlee, who has been a member of the church for most of her live. She was baptized there and lives a mile from the church.
In 1998, the church celebrated its 100th anniversary. The Centennial Committee consisting of Sue Woodward, Dorothy Skow, Norma Aitken, Rex Persinger, and Loren Blakely, who spent hours gathering pictures and stories of the history of the Ticonic Methodist Church and the community.
They had a video made of the history of the town and church. The centennial weekend, approximately 300 people signed the registration book on Saturday, and on Sunday morning, 100 people attended the worship service.
In an article about the church’s Centennial it said:
“Ticonic, many years ago, was an important railroad stop on the Illinois Central Line that ran from Cherokee to Onawa. It was a thriving small town with a variety of businesses until the railroad changed its lines and Ticonic was not served by a train. Following that period, there was a fire that destroyed much of town.
The Methodist Church has been a mainstay of the community through all of the adverse conditions that occurred. It has undergone many changes in the building but still today is a gathering place for the faithful people.”
In the fall, the Ticonic UMC would have a catered meal as an appreciation dinner for the members.
Also in the fall, Longlee said there was an “In-Gathering” and the ladies would make school bags and fill with school supplies. Some of the bags stayed in the United States while some went to needed countries.
In the summer the church had a couple outdoor movies.
“I felt like we did the best we could with the few members. We tried to do what we could,” Longlee said.
On special Sundays, the church would have an extra offering for “the red bucket” dedicated to helping people. For example, the money would go to someone who had to travel to Sioux City/Omaha for cancer treatments or to help families.
Members also gave to the MVAO backpack program. In 2017, the church had a “Mission Impossible” challenge with food donated to the backpack program. During the event, members were challenged to bring a different item based on the note that was left in the church. A total of 60 items (or more) were collected every week. These items ranged from popcorn, pudding cups, applesauce, and cheese and crackers sandwiches.
When the church’s pastor had to take on a third church and the Ticonic church time was changed, Longlee said it was hard on the attendance as it ranged between three to 12 members.
She added the pandemic didn’t help towards the end either. The last church services in the Ticonic UMC were back in March.
The church building was sold by sealed bid. Longlee said there were several people interested in the building, and they had to submit plans as to what they would do with the building.
“It’s a nice building, and you just want it to be taken care of,” Longlee said.
As an active church member, Longlee has played the piano for the past 40 years. Her mom also played the piano at the church, and as the youngest in her family, Longlee would sit next to her mother on the piano bench.
Longlee started playing the piano at the church after her mom quit. She said at the time she started, the church was very fortunate to have four people that could be accompanist, and they rotated weekends playing the piano.
Along with the joy of playing the piano and organ at the church, Longlee said her favorite part about being a part of church was getting close to all the families.
