The Wellmark Foundation is offering two competitive Matching Assets to Community Health grant opportunities in 2020. The MATCH grants are designed to support larger projects that build upon the assets unique to a community.
The term “matching grant” means an organization is required to raise money to match the grant amount.
“For more than 25 years, The Wellmark Foundation has been a catalyst in bringing groups together to positively impact health within a community,” said Becky Wampler Bland, The Wellmark Foundation executive director. “Our funding focuses on sustainable projects that make it easy to eat healthy and engage in physical activity on a daily basis. These two areas of focus are directly aligned with two key social determinates of health — which are the wider set of forces and systems shaping the conditions of daily life.”
Large MATCH grants
Request for proposals are being accepted for the Large MATCH grant. This challenge grant is for a maximum of $100,000 available from The Wellmark Foundation, and the project must be completed within two years. The grant must be matched dollar-for-dollar with cash or in-kind contributions. At least one-half of the matching support must be cash.
Examples of sustainable projects include:
• Improving access to locally sourced foods — establishing or improving infrastructure of farmers markets and establishing or improving community gardens.
• Supporting connections between local food systems and health — advancing efforts of food policy councils.
• Improving nutrition in school settings — farm-to-school programs, healthy vending and lunchroom redesign to encourage consumption of healthy foods.
• Advancing active transportation concepts — Safe Routes to School projects, walking school buses and adding bicycle parking.
• Providing readily available and accessible opportunities for all residents to engage in physical activity.
The Large MATCH grant applications are available online and are due by 5 p.m., Feb. 21.
Small MATCH grants
The Small MATCH grant application will be available in April. This challenge grant is available for a maximum of $25,000, and the project must be completed in one year. The grant must be matched at 50 percent with cash or in-kind contributions. At least one-half of the matching support must be cash.
To view the MATCH Grant Request for Proposals and to view previous Wellmark Foundation MATCH grant recipients, go online to Wellmark.com/Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.