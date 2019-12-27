The Open Cupboard in Mapleton is seeking financial help from the community to purchase food for the organization’s monthly food distribution to those in need.
Currently, The Open Cupboard volunteers go to Denison every Friday to pick up food from the Feeding America Food program. The Open Cupboard also purchases food from the Siouxland Food Bank and Fiesta Food, costing about $800 each month to provide free food to 90 to 110 families, constisting of around 200 adults and 60-70 children.
The Open Cupboard also provides food for the Backpack program for the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School District, providing weekend food for 46 children in kindergarden through fifth grade at a cost of approximately $500 each month.
Utilities at The Open Cupboard storage unit for four chest freezers and four refrigerators also costs $50 per month.
Donations may be made at any of the churches in Mapleton dropped off or mailed to The Open Cupboard c/o First Security Bank, 401 Main St., Mapleton, IA 51034 or to Pastor Harvey Hanson, 422 S. 3rd St., Castana, IA 51010.
