The Mapleton Starspinners held their monthly meeting on March 7 at 9 a.m. at the Mapleton Community Center. The meeting was called to order by President Grace Smith. “The Pledge of Allegiance” was then recited led by Hailey Jensen.
Roll call was taken by asking members “What is the best thing that they can cook?”
Rachel Shupe and Isabelle Smith led recreation time by having everyone play the game, “Clump.” Members also had an activity where they painted small wooden 4-H clovers to use in their 4-H booth for the fair, led by Katie and Lincoln Gotto and Betsy and Caden Scheer
Next, the group had educational presentations by club members. Presentations included Isabelle Smith (Grandma’s Perfect Playdough), Sara Rosener (Shamrocks/4-H Clover Pretzel Treats), Emily Grell (Service Dogs), and Lydia Shupe (Homemade Hand Sanitizer).
County Youth Coordinator, Nancy McGrain made a special visit. She informed club members of the county’s upcoming events and deadlines.
From there, they discussed old business. The club has applied for a few different grants for the betterment of the community and are now waiting for the results.
Next, they discussed several new business items. If you are interested in doing a special poultry project, you should contact the extension office to sign up. Claire Smallwood has signed up for the special swine project.
Club members decided that they will do highway clean up after the April meeting. The State Youth Conference will be June 30 through July 2 for kids who have completed eighth grade. Keep club leader Sharyl informed of any animal exhibits you want to take to the fair because there are different deadlines for different animals.
Billi Craig led members in reciting the “Pledge to the 4-H Flag.” Hosts for this month was the Brenner family. They provided pudding, Rice Krispy treats, and juice for members to snack on at the close of the meeting.
The next meeting for the Mapleton Starspinners is scheduled for April 4 at 9 a.m. at the Mapleton Community Center.
Reporter, Sara Rosener
Photographer, Lydia Shupe
