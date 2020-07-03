The Mapleton Starspinners held split 4-H meetings in June due to COVID-19. The second half of the members met on June 20 at 9 a.m. at the Mapleton Community Center.
The meeting was called to order by Vice President Leah Parker. After “The Pledge of Allegiance,” roll call was taken by asking members to “Name a career you’d like to have when you grow up.”
The members had recreation time by playing the game, “Heads Up, 7 Up.”
Katy Krohn gave the Secretary’s report. Next, they discussed several new business items. Static exhibits will need to be dropped off in labeled boxes, and the judge will base their scores strictly on the write-up. Exhibits will then be displayed in the 4-H building.
The 4-H Awards Ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 19. The livestock schedule has been reworked to allow for limited overlap on the grounds. The audience at the livestock shows and in the barns will be limited. The fair schedule may experience more changes, so keep abreast of new developments.
Hosts for this meeting were the Bowman, Schmidt, and Polly families.
The group had educational presentations by two club members. Presentations included Aiyana Bowman on Rhode Island Red Hens and Caitlee Koenigs on Backyard Camping. Club leader Sharyl Bruning shared a presentation on improving club members’ public speaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.