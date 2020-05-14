Starting this week in The Mapleton Press, readers will notice some differences in their local newspaper. As of that publication day, the web size or width of the paper will be reduced. The paper width had previously been 12.5 inches wide will be changed to 11.25 inches wide. The length of the page will stay the same.
The size change is being implemented as Enterprise Media Group will be changing its production facilities. This change will enable us to offer much more color and better reproduction of our product in an effort to better serve our readers.
“We hope that our readers see the change as an improvement in our product. We’re looking forward to what we believe will be a better overall product with sharper color and brighter photo reproduction, among other things,” President Mark Rhoades said.
Along with the production change, there will be some schedule and deadline changes.
The deadline and schedule changes will be published in the newspaper for several weeks to let everyone know that we may need their information a little earlier. There are no planned changes to any delivery times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.