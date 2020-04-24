The Iowa LTAP Work Zone Sign Package Program

On Friday, Jan. 3, Pam Tripp, City Clerk of Charter Oak, received an email that the City of Charter Oak was selected as a winner of the 2019-2020 Iowa LTAP Work Zone Sign Package Program.
Charter Oak was selected as one of 10 winners from the 70-plus applications received based on the application made by City Clerk Pam Tripp. Delivery was made on April 16. The sign package value if it was to be purchased separately would be around $2,894, plus shipping.
The goal of this Iowa Department of Transportation funded program is to provide an avenue for smaller cities, less than 10,000 population, to be able to obtain a basic work zone sign package that is in compliance with the 2009 MUTCD and to make their work zones safer for operations personnel and motorist.
It is currently proposed that the materials to be included in the package will be the following: One Lane Road Ahead Signs, Road Work Ahead Signs, Be Prepared to Stop Signs, Type III Barricades, 28” Traffic Cones, Class 2 Safety Vests, Sign Stands and 42 inch Channelizers.
Each of these will be of the correct type and size for lower speed city street work. All of the devices will include high intensity retro-reflective sheeting suitable for nighttime use.
It is expected that approximately 10 cities will be chosen to receive a work zone sign package based on the content of the application submitted by the city and reviewed by the advisory committee.
The 10 winning cities for the 2020 program were announced and they are Earlville, Cascade, Wilton, Shelby, Correctionville, Adel, Iowa Falls Water, Griswold, Readlyn, and Charter Oak.
