Craig Claussen
Bhutan is a serene and beautiful little country high in the Himalaya mountains between India and China. Craig Claussen described the geography, culture, and people of this unique area at the Schleswig Public Library on Tuesday May 28. He provided a picture program of the colorful designs, costumes, and festivals of this special land. Claussen traveled the tortuous trail to the Buddhist monastery, Tiger’s Nest, hanging high on the side of a cliff where it was established by an eighth century Geru. He also shared some of the memorabilia he brought back from his trip during the presentation.

