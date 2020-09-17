New route with more miles, more hills, and more beauty to enjoy
The 9th Annual Embrace the Hills bicycle ride is scheduled for Saturday, Sept.19, beginning at the Mondamin Community Center in Mondamin. A professional musician from New York City is planning something special to kick off the event, according to organizer Tammi Mether.
Seventy-five cyclists have already registered for one of two routes, each traversing up, down, and all around the scenic Loess Hills.
“This ride is certainly appropriate for the solo biker who wants to push through the miles and finish quickly and efficiently. However, it has been so wonderful to see the excitement when a mom registers because she has done the ride before and can’t wait to sign up her son to ride with her,” Mether said. “Depending on their pace, families get to spend several hours together, bonding over hills, snacks, and beautiful scenery. We have several families who have participated in Embrace the Hills for many years.”
The family cycling groups who have participated include:
• A father-son team from Woodbine will be riding their fourth year with Embrace the Hills.
• Another family will make this their seventh year with Embrace the Hills and includes a young woman from Omaha who has grown up through this ride. She was five when she first participated, and she has ridden with her mom, her dad, and her grandma.
• Two college students who ride with their parents and have joined several different years.
• There are several mother-son biker teams, and there is a dad who has a bike trailer so he can take his two young children along with him.
The shorter ride, totaling 28 miles, begins in Mondamin, loops through Pisgah, then on to Little Sioux before returning to Mondamin.
Pit stops for the shorter route are at the Brent S. Olson Visitor Center in Pisgah and the Little Sioux City Park.
A new, longer route also begins in Mondamin. The 53.5 mile ride, takes riders up into Magnolia for their first pit stop at the Magnolia City Park, then down to “Dutch Four Corners” for a stop at the new pit stop, a cookie and lemonade stand, and then on towards Woodbine.
Riders on the longer route will then travel to Willow Lake Recreation Area for the next pit stop before traveling into Pisgah to the Brent S. Olson Visitor Center, then on the Little Sioux City Park and finally back to where it all began.
According to the event website, the longer route is just as awesome! But LONGER! and HILLIER! And still loaded with free pocket-able protein snacks! And there is absolutely NO CHARGE for the extra hills! FREE!!!
“A few miles of the blacktop on this route are a little bumpy, but if you keep your eyes open you should be fine,” organizers stated.
Volunteers have lined up to help, and preparations for homemade meals and treats are in full swing. All snacks and refreshments and meals are free for each registered biker.
Additionally, SAG Wagon teams drive the route to check on cyclists.
“A lot of our volunteers are family groups at the pit stops, on the SAG wagons, setting up the route, and more,” Mether said.
Veterans and law enforcement personnel, current or retired, ride and eat for free. Family rates are available.
Participants are asked to donate one non-perishable food item as part of the registration fee, as the event is a fundraiser for Matthew’s House, the local food pantry in Mondamin.
Mether concluded, “This is our ninth year, and I have very much enjoyed watching God provide for this ride, not only food and supplies, but wonderful willing volunteers. They are the best!”
Online, check out bikeiowa.com/Event/14006/embrace-the-hills for more information and for a link to register online, or call the ride organizers, Richard and Tammi Mether, at 712-456-2307 or 402-253-5102, for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.