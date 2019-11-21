Bethesda Lutheran Church in Moorhead, invites all to Thanksgiving Eve worship services.
Worship will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m.
Each year, Bethesda Lutheran Church celebrates Thanksgiving by gathering together and thanking God for the blessings that are given each and every day, all year long.
A thanks offering will be received that night, with the offering being donated to a local organization. You might also consider bringing a non-perishable food item for the Matthew’s House Food Pantry in Mondamin.
Bethesda Lutheran Church is located at 703 Pine St. in Moorhead.
