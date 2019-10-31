Many older adults experience a fear of falling. People who develop this fear often limit their activities, which can result in physical weakness, making the risk of falling even greater.
A Matter of Balance is a program designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults.
Ten people recently completed a Matter of Balance program at Horn Memorial Hospital. Throughout the eight-class course, participants learned how to view falls and fear of falling as controllable, set realistic goals for increasing activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and to promote exercise and increase strength and balance.
The classes were conducted by trained Matter of Balance coaches Beth Ortner and Lori Volkert.
