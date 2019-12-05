DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will have an antlerless muzzleloader deer hunt on the weekends of Dec. 7-8 and Jan. 4-5, 2020.
During the hunt weekend, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center to ensure public safety and facilitate a white-tailed deer hunt. The visitor center will remain accessible and open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
If interested in participating in the managed hunt, contact Peter Rea at 712-388-4803 or peter_rea@fws.gov.
The refuge facilitates these hunts in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunting is used as a management tool to control the number of deer on the refuge.
Hunting is one of six wildlife-dependent recreational uses on refuges, which also include wildlife observation, wildlife photography, fishing, environmental education, and interpretation.
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located south of U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley and Blair, Neb. Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge, managed by staff at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, is located east of U.S. Highway 75 near Ft. Calhoun, Neb. Check the websites, www.fws.gov/refuge/desoto or www.fws.gov/refuge/boyer_chute for refuge updates.
Like the refuges on Facebook – search for DeSoto and Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuges. For more information, call 712-388-4800 or email desoto@fws.gov.
