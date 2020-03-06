A teenager with local ties recently underwent a third surgery in Denver, Colo., to treat injuries sustained in a head-on crash near New Underwood, S.D., in February.
Taylor Grill, 16, was driving her brother, Cade, on slick roads when the vehicle they were in collided head-on with a semi-truck. Cade walked away from the accident, but Taylor was seriously injured and was flown from Rapid City, S.D., to a hospital in Aurora, Colo.
Taylor is the daughter of Jeff and Diana Grill and the granddaughter of Bruce and Mary Jo Grill. Bruce and Jeff are former residents of Schleswig.
A television report, Taylor suffered a broken femur in her left leg, a broken tibia in her right leg, and her left arm was severely damaged and had to be amputated.
Fundraisers have been set up for Taylor’s family. Donations may be sent to First Interstate Bank, c/o Taylor Grill Benefit Account, P.O. Box 9, Edgemont, SD 57739. The family also has a GoFundMe account at www.gofundme.com/f/w59p3a-pray-for-tay.
Updates of Taylor’s condition can be found on the GoFundMe website.
