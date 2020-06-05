The Mapleton Chamber of Commerce has put together a fun scavenger hunt for individuals and families to do during the month of June.
Look on page 3 of today’s newspaper for the scavenger hunt form. The images on the scavenger hunt can be found at businesses in Mapleton. Write your answers down on the form or on a separate piece of paper. Please include your name, phone number, and circle your age group.
During these difficult times, it’s important to remember to shop local and support all local businesses.
Entries with the correct answers will be put into a drawing for a chance to win Mapleton Bucks. There will be four $25 winner in two age groups: 14 and under and 15 and older.
Entries for the scavenger hunt are due by June 30 by 5 p.m. They can be placed in the drop box at Mapleton City Hall or mailed to Mapleton Chamber, P.O. Box 164, Mapleton, IA 51034.
Mapleton Bucks are a great way to help support local businesses. They can be purchased at Kraft Clothing in Mapleton.
