ISU Extension and Outreach Crawford County is offering a SWITCH for students.
SWITCH is an evidence-based obesity prevention program designed to help fourth through eighth grade students adopt healthy lifestyles – both in school and at home.
Through SWITCH, students learn to “switch what they Do, View, and Chew.” The program encourages students to eat five servings of fruits/vegetables daily, increase physical activity to an hour a day, and decrease recreational screen time to less than two hours daily.
The SWITCH program is a collaborative effort of Iowa State University’s 4-H Youth Development Program, Human Sciences and Liberal Arts Colleges.
One goal of the program is to help schools meet their Department of Education requirements for student wellness. Each school creates a core team, completes pre/post assessments, and delivers student modules to strengthen the health of the building during a 12-week period.
Modules focus on physical activity, classroom knowledge, and lunchroom. Core team members share back with ISU researchers the various segments of the program that are implemented, along with barriers they experienced.
By participating in SWITCH:
• Schools introduce taste tests to encourage youth to try new foods and boost their fruit and vegetable consumption.
• Schools set goals to improve their school wellness environment through school wellness policy changes.
• Classrooms integrate movement into lessons to encourage learning in an active way.
• Youth form goals to increase fruit/vegetable consumption, boost minutes of physical activity, and limit their screen time to be less sedentary.
Boosting support and engagement, the program uniquely offers collaboration between schools and 4-H Extension and Outreach partners. The role of the Extension partner is to strengthen family engagement, present module lessons as needed, and connect school core teams to community resources, such as local farmers.
Iowa 4-H is happy to partner with its campus colleagues to connect youth and their communities across the state. With a research-based program like SWITCH, youth establish healthy habits and schools are provided with a process to establish wellness-focused environment. This program allows youth to development by encouraging youth voice and ideas to create a healthy future for themselves, their schools, and their communities.
During 2017-18, Iowa 4-H had 25 schools from 17 counties and over 2,000 youth participate, and for 2018-19, there were 40 schools from 28 counties participating. Based on research, evaluations showed that youth who tracked their health behaviors consistently saw an improvement in the amount of physical activity they took part in daily.
Please reach out to the Crawford County Extension and Outreach Office at 712-263-4697 if you would like to learn more about SWITCH and how to introduce the program in your school. A time can be scheduled to present SWITCH data and information to your school staff about this new opportunity.
