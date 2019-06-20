Hallways and playgrounds of Charter Oak-Ute Elementary are filled with sounds of 52 children in grades K-5 excited about being students this June. Classes are held every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday during the month of June, beginning with free breakfast and ending with free lunch.
Eight teachers, one substitute, and six associates are spending quality time with the students, according to Superintendent Rollie Wiebers, fulfilling two major goals – to keep all students actively reading for part of the summer and to create opportunities for individual advancement suited to each student’s needs.
Wiebers said grant money is funding the teachers, associates, and bussing from Soldier and Ute. The breakfast/lunch program is separate funding and is available free all summer long to all students eighteen and under. Adults are invited to eat as well for a nominal fee.
Summer school is no longer considered a punishment! It’s a fantastic opportunity for students who want to continue learning while spending time with their school year classmates and friends. July is just around the corner, and there’s still much of August until school starts – still plenty of time for those hazy, lazy days of summer!
