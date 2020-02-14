The Mapleton Library will be offering a bear-building workshop in conjunction with its summer library program. The date to attend is June 2; alternate dates will be available also.
The animals available are horse, dragon, unicorn, and dinosaur. Kids will stuff a 15-inch animal, put a wishing star inside, get a birth certificate, and carry bag. The cost of the stuffed animal has been reduced due to a donation by the Friends of the Library. A few scholarships will be available for those who cannot afford to purchase one.
There is a limited supply, so get your order to the library as soon as possible. Payment must accompany the order to save one for you. Call 712-881-1312 for more information.
