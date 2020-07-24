Recent hot temperatures brings the reminder to prepare for some heat stress events this summer. Some cows still hadn’t slicked off before grass turn out due to the cool spring and may take a little longer to adapt to heat. Fertility can be affected in cows and bulls during heat events so a little prevention can help ensure a successful breeding season.
Grazing cattle should have access to cool clean drinking water and shade during the summer. Automatic waterers used in winter that are designed not to freeze may have a hard time supplying quantity of water needed when it gets really hot. Surface water can become stagnant and contaminated with feces if cows are allowed to stand in the water to cool off. Although cows can survive drinking this water and will not become dehydrated they will not want to consume adequate amounts to deal with heat stress and maintain high reproductive performance.
Shade is critical to keep cows cool. Trees, shade structures or a building can provide adequate shade during the heat of the day. Be careful of old buildings that do not have adequate ventilation. High temperatures can affect grazing behavior and rotational grazing systems my need to be adjusted. It is also important to institute a good fly control program. Fly tags generally provide good control but consider some supplemental oilers, dusters or spraying to keep cows from congregating from excessive fly pressure.
Feedlot cattle are generally more susceptible to heat stress because of fat cover. With the disruption in marketing finished cattle many feedlots may be feeding calves longer and to heavier weights then typical. These cattle will need some extra precautions to minimize the risk of heat stress. Also remember that these heavy cattle are more susceptible to AIP and fatigued cattle syndrome. Increasing the roughage and feeding 60-75 of the ration in the afternoon feeding can spread the heat load from rumen fermentation into the evening cooler temperatures. In extreme heat events sprinklers can be used to help cool ground surface and the cattle to prevent death loss.
More detailed information is available at https://store.extension.iastate.edu/Product/Heat-Stress-in-Beef-Cattle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.