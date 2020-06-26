The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library has been hosting a Summer Library Program at the library on Fridays in June. On June 19, Shawna Dose did some fun musical things outside with the kids. Over the last two weeks, the library has had 32 kids attend the Summer Library Program each week.
The library has three disc golf sets for patrons to check out now that the disc golf course in Mapleton along the Carhart Walking Trail has been refurbished.
The library will still be doing a “stuff a bear” activity, either in small groups outside or by appointment in July. There is a small cost and you must call 881-1312 to register.
They will be doing a painting class for kids in July and a water fight in August, if the restrictions around coronavirus allows.
