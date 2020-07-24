“I am special, one of a kind, I was born to shine!” That was the message kids attending the event at the Mapleton library heard. A story about being special was read aloud to those attending, then they got to stuff their animal, a unicorn, horse, dinosaur or dragon. Then a wishing star ceremony was performed, and the wishing star was put inside each animal. Finally, the animals were given names and birth certificates were filled out. The animal got to go home with their new owner, but library staff would love if they would visit the library again. This event was sponsored by the Friends of the Library. They have some pets left, so if you want to have one, call 712-881-1312 to inquire.
