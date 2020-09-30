The United States Department of Agriculture has approved free breakfast and lunch for all students through Dec. 31, or until funding is no longer available.
All students enrolled at MVAO, MVAOCOU, Charter Oak-Ute, and Schleswig will not be charged for any regular school meals, both breakfast and lunch. This recently began at the schools last week.
Student meal accounts will no longer be charged for a regular breakfast or lunch until the USDA program ends, at which time all students will return to their current meal program status of either fee, reduced, or paid.
Any funds you have in your child’s account will remain there until needed after the program ends.
In a press release by MVAO/MVAOCOU, the ala carte options will still be available and charged to the student's meal account.
MVAO/MVAOCOU will serve students attending on site at both the Mapleton and Anthon buildings. Virtual learners are still able to pick up meals. Meal pick-up times include 10:15-10:30 a.m. in Mapleton and Anthon and 11-11:15 a.m. in Danbury.
If you have any questions, please contact your school office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.