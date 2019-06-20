The music students of Lynette Thies presented a recital on Tuesday evening, June 4, at the Soldier Lutheran Church in Soldier.
In addition to piano performances, two students also performed on the guitar.
This year’s recital theme was patriotic music. Refreshments were enjoyed following the recital.
Students performing from the Charter Oak -Ute and Soldier area were:
• Micah Peitsch, son of Pastor Nathan and Megan Peitsch;
• Benjamin Meseck, Eile Meseck, and Aiden Meseck, children of Josh and Amy Meseck;
• Vera Gorham, Dane Gorham, and Clara Gorham, children of Chad Gorham and Dr. Carrie Grady;
• Isabel Jepsen, daughter of Daniel & Danyel Jepsen; Abbey Meseck, daughter of Leon and Julie Meseck.
Students performing from the Denison and Schleswig area were:
• Jenna Rosener, Sara Rosener, and Ashley Rosener, daughters of John and Angie Rosener;
• Lucas Schneider, son of Jason and Tiffany Schneider; and Gracie Schurke, daughter of Karry and Jenn Schurke.
Performing prior to the recital were Emma Schurke, daughter of Karry and Jenn Schurke; and Byron Splitter and Brady Splitter, sons of Willian and Lauren Splitter of Whiting.
