Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.