Students help with fish fry
Students representing Ortner scholarship foundation helped out at the Charter Oak Fire Fighters fish fry Friday, Feb. 28. Pictured are Carson Schultz, Mitchell Weed, Cameron Brenner, Trey Kunze, Lindsey Sisco, Dallas Weed, Maria Swanson, Max Steffes, Ben Korvana, Sydney Welte, Loryn Schultz, and Jacob Welte.

