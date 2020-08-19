Students will be heading back to school as the first day of school for MVAO, MVAOCOU High School, Charter Oak-Ute, and Schleswig will be Monday, Aug. 24.
It has been five months since students, teachers, and staff have been in the classroom. For many, the last day of 2019-2020 school year (in the building) was back on Friday, March 13.
Governor Kim Reynolds “recommended” on Sunday, March 15, that Iowa schools close for four weeks. She recommended extending that closure through April 30 back on April 2.
Then on April 17, Gov. Reynolds announced Iowa schools will stay closed for the rest of the school year and spring sports were canceled for the year.
On June 1, schools could resume school activities with appropriate public health precaution. June 1 was also the first day of high school baseball and softball practice.
A lot of planning and preparation has gone into make sure everyone is safe when returning to school.
Students have the opportunity to participate in Voluntary Remote Learning. Voluntary remote learning gives learners who aren’t in a physical location for in-person education access to online learning.
Below is a brief summary of MVAO and COU return to learn plans.
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
MVAO will start the school year on Monday, Aug. 24, with their On-Site plan.
They will also keep the door open for the possibility of shifting to a hybrid plan for 7th-12th graders if health metrics dictate.
“We understand the mental and social-emotional toll that extended time away from school takes on students. Our On-Site plan also allows us to screen students for learning progress, provide a return to some sense of normalcy, and prepare everyone for possible shifts in plans should health indicators require changes during the year,” said the FAQ Sheet Return to Learn released by the school.
MVAO has developed three plans for returning to learn:
• On-Site Learning: we have 100% capacity with all PK-12 students in school every day with safety mitigation steps in place.
• Hybrid Learning: we have 100% of our PK-6th grade students and 50% of our 7th-12th students in school every day with the same safety mitigation steps in place. On days when 7th-12th students are not in school, they will participate in online instruction with their classes.
**Please note in the Hybrid Model that 6th grade may meet every day like elementary or may move to 2-3 days in class/2-3 days virtual with 7-12. MVAO administration will make such decisions depending on local health data previously described and communicate accordingly. This could also be true for the Preschool in Mapleton if numbers are high enough to make physical distancing too difficult.
• Virtual Learning: education takes place in an on-line format for all MVAO students with MVAO curriculum, instruction, and assessments provided remotely. MVAO will still follow our board approved 2020-2021 School Year Calendar if we have to shift between plans.
“Absolutely, our learning plans can (and likely will at some point) change between On-Site, Hybrid, and Virtual throughout this coming year. We understand the need to be flexible in the midst of a pandemic and we also understand the burden that shifting plans can have on students, staff, and families,” the release said.
MVAO will use two sources of data to drive its learning plan decisions:
1.) Daily infection rates and 14-day trends of infection in Monona, Woodbury, and Crawford counties.
2.) Observation and tracking of local infections of students, staff and local community.
“Ideally, MVAO will provide a minimum of one week’s notice to any shift in plans, and that is why it will be critical for all families and students to have access to our communication systems. We will communicate any school-related plan changes via text message, phone calls, e-mails, social media outlets (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), and our website.”
The school is taking extra safety measures to mitigate risk for students and staff. Below are some of those steps:
• Every student and staff member will be required to have a face mask every day and face masks will be required to wear when physical distancing of six feet is not possible.
• MVAO asks that all parents take their child/children’s temperature whenever possible before they leave home for school or school activities. If a student or staff member has a temperature that reads 100 degrees or higher, please stay home and remain home until 24 hours after fever has subsided. MVAO will implement morning temperature checking of all students at school as an extra level of precaution with procedures and protocols implemented at each building level.
• Personal Protective Equipment (including hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, gloves, and extra masks/face coverings) will be available in all classrooms and offices. High-touch areas in the buildings and classrooms will be cleaned more frequently during the day and thorough cleaning will not be restricted to after the building is vacated.
• Water fountains will not be available at school until further notice. In the meantime, we understand the importance of students staying hydrated throughout the day. Water bottles will be allowed (with procedures to come) and water refill stations will be made available.
• MVAO will limit access to all buildings in Mapleton and Anthon. Parents and volunteers will not be able to visit classrooms as a health and safety precaution.
• Higher contact areas between students and adults, such as desks used between teachers and small groups of students, each building’s central office desks, and lunch room areas will have desk guards or shields.
• MVAO is exploring the best ways to provide lunches for students in our lunchroom or if weather permits, outdoors.
• Buses: Masks/face coverings will be required on all bus rides. Wherever possible, student busing to and from school will be limited to one student per seat unless students are from the same family. Siblings can sit together. All students will have an assigned seat on every regular and activity bus route. The middle school shuttle bus times in the morning and afternoon will be staggered in order to reduce the total number of students entering and leaving the buildings at once.
“Everyone will be required to have a mask each day, and we will use them when physical distancing is not possible,” said MVAO superintendent Jeff Thelander. “The district would like to thank First Security Bank and Rick’s Computers, who each are donating a face mask for every students and staff member to begin the year.”
Please note: MVAO/MVAOCOU High School will have a two-hour early dismissal on the first day of school (on Monday, Aug. 24).
To read complete Return to Learn plans at MVAO, visit the school’s website www.mvaoschool.com.
Charter Oak-Ute
Charter Oak-Ute will be starting school on Monday, Aug. 24, face-to-face with on-site learning with precautions measures to stay safe.
There will be a number of hand sanitizing stations throughout the building (in each classroom, lunchroom, and offices).
Disinfecting will occur on a more consistent basis. Classrooms and buses will be fogged at least twice daily to disinfect.
COU superintendent/principal Adam Eggeling said social distancing guidelines will be followed the best possible way in the classrooms and other locations.
The school is encouraging face covering in case social distancing can’t occur, but is not requiring them.
The district is trying to minimize the number of kids on a school bus. There will be assigned seating, and they will try to alternate seating the best they can. Face coverings are also encouraged on buses due to the close proximity but not required.
Outside visitors will be limited and appointments will need to be made if there is a necessity to come into the building.
Parents/guardians are asked to take their child’s temperature daily before school. Students are asked to stay home if they feel ill for any reason or if they have a temperature of 100.4 or higher. The staff will also perform a self daily wellness check before coming to school.
Water fountains will not be used. The bottle filling station on the second floor will be utilized.
Eggeling said the school will have half of the four-year-old preschool students on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other half on Thursdays and Fridays. There will be no three-year-old program this school year.
COU also has plans for a hybrid learning model and virtual learning model
More information about these plans and more information about on-site learning can be found at the school’s website www.co-u.net.
