With schools closing due to COVID-19 and having to cancel blood drives, LifeServe Blood Center is in need of students who are willing to host a scholarship blood drive in the months of June and August.
If you know any students or yourself who are willing and wanting to participate in this opportunity, email rebekah.derochie@lifeservebloodcenter.org.
LifeServe Blood Center Student Scholarship Program
LifeServe will award a $500 scholarship to students who organize a successful blood drive during specified dates in summer months (Memorial Day – Labor Day) or winter months (December – January).
To be eligible to win, students must recruit donors, act as the chairperson for the blood drive, and meet a minimum of 40 registered donors at their blood drive.
Scholarship blood drives will be set up as a new blood drive. If taking over an existing drive, they must meet 40 registered donors over the drive procedure average.
The LifeServe Territory Representative will work with the student to determine date, time, location, and goal for the blood drive.
The Territory Representative will be responsible to provide all needed marketing materials and will assist the student with recruitment efforts.
Non-seniors are eligible to host a scholarship blood drive, and if goal is achieved, LifeServe will hold funds and pay out when the student graduates.
After the blood drive is complete, and if the student achieves the goal, the Territory Representative will send the student a bio form. The bio form must be filled out and returned to LifeServe for disbursement.
The Territory Representative will complete the designated spreadsheet and will forward the bio form to LifeServe Accounting Department. Accounting will send funds directly to the college or post-secondary institution designated by the student and will note on the spreadsheet that funds were sent.
There is not a cap on the number of times a student can participate in the scholarship program.
