The Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville will close for the season on Jan. 1, 2020, and reopen on March 1, 2020.
Users are reminded that the range is open daily, March 1 through Dec. 31, each year, weather and site conditions permitting, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve Day, and Christmas Day.
A daily or annual use permit is required to use the range. Daily permits can be purchased at the site, and Individual or Family Annual Permits can be purchased online through the Conservation Board website at www.woodburyparks.com.
All shooters are required to register at the check-in station.
