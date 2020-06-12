Mapleton Mayor Brent Streck received word on June 4 that work on street projects in Mapleton should start this week.
Earlier this year, the Mapleton council approved repairing Walnut Street from Chamberlain Avenue to Seventh Street. This area will be milled and have new blacktop applied.
Work will also be done on Second Street from Maple to Highway 175. This area will have concrete patches, some milling and blacktop overlay.
Work on these projects will be starting on June 10 and are planned to be completed before the July 4 weekend. The crew will be working from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
“For those that live in the areas, they are planning to do half the street at a time, so you will still be able to get to your homes. However, there may be times where driveways are blocked for a short periods of time,” Streck said in his Facebook post on June 5.
Homes on these streets will be receiving a letter as well.
The fire department and ambulance service have been alerted in case of emergencies.
“We have also started work on the lot on First and Sioux,” Streck said. “The millings from the street projects will be hauled down there to make a hard service. This will be a new area for semi truck parking.”
