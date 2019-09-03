The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library in Mapleton will begin their preschool Story Time again this fall.
The library will be offering the program on Wednesday mornings. Two sessions will be offered, the first one being Babies Bounce.
Babies and caregivers will spend 20 minutes doing tactile activities and socializing from 10-10:20 a.m.
The second session will be Wiggling Wednesday and begins at 10:30. Children ages 2-5 will talk, sing, play, craft, read, and dance for 45 minutes. The program will run weekly on Wednesday and will begin on Oct. 2.
