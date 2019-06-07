The Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation introduces Tennis Shoes on the Tarmacm a NEW one-day STEM kids camp. The camp is for students entering or just completing third through fifth grade and will include hands-on and feet-on-the-ground activities. Half- or full-day camps are available on Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25.
Students will have a unique day camp experience by sitting in a World War II simulator and pilot seat with a parachute, hear from local aviators, climb in aircraft, experiment with their own “parachute” and “flight” lessons, and be out on the tarmac.
Parents on the Tarmac is scheduled right after each session where parents will be able to see their child’s accomplishments.
Tuition includes camp shirt, a book, snacks, and a one-day family pass to visit the museum.
Registration and additional information about the camp is available online at www.midamericaairmuseum.org, or parents can drop by the museum to register by June 10.
Space is limited and scholarships are available.
Contact Suzanne Bartels with questions about the camp and scholarships at 712-541-8412. Register today for limited seats for the June 24 or June 25 camps.
The goal of the museum is to educate and inspire through hands on experiences, authentic historical aircrafts, and transportation exhibits. The museum is located on the northeast corner of Brig. General Bud Day field at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.