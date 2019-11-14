State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald was pleased to present a check for several thousand dollars from the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt to LifeServe Blood Center.
“The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is proud to reunite LifeServe Blood Center with over $55,000 in lost funds,” Fitzgerald said. “LifeServe Blood Center does a wonderful service by saving lives in our area. I am pleased to get this money back to this lifesaving organization.”
LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 community hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients.
On behalf of LifeServe Blood Center, President and Chief Executive Officer Stacy Sime was present to receive the check.
“In April 2010, The Blood Center of Iowa merged with Siouxland Community Blood Bank to create LifeServe Blood Center. Any time organizations merge there are many moving parts. Thankfully, last year one of Siouxland’s former vendors notified LifeServe that Siouxland Community Blood Bank was owed a sizable refund. The vendor then sent that refund through The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt. Thanks to the effective functioning of the State Treasurer’s office, these funds can now be used to further our lifesaving mission in the communities we serve,” said Sime.
Over $373 million is waiting to be claimed in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, over $60 million in Polk County alone. The program has returned over $271 million in unclaimed property to more than 592,000 people since Fitzgerald created it in 1983.
“We are all partners in ensuring that we look out for our organizations that provide valuable services here in Iowa,” Fitzgerald added. “I encourage everyone to search GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov for organizations in their community.”
Unclaimed property refers to money and other assets held by financial institutions or companies that have lost contact with the property’s owner for a specific period of time.
State law requires these institutions and companies to annually report unclaimed property to the state treasurer’s office. The assets are then held until the owner or heir of the property is found.
Common forms of unclaimed property include savings or checking accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, utility security deposits, and safe deposit box contents.
Visit the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to begin your search and make your claim today. Keep up with all of the treasurer’s office programs on Facebook and Twitter.
