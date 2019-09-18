The State Historical Society of Iowa’s “History on the Move” mobile museum will visit Ute on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Ute City Hall/Public Library at 130 E. Main St. in Ute. The public is invited to take free self-guided tours of the museum on wheels, which holds a 300-square-foot exhibition called “Iowa History 101.” Here it is pictured at the 4 County Fair in Dunlap in early August.