Start off 2020 in a big way – saving the lives of community members. One blood donation will save the lives of three local hospital patients. In one hour you can do more for your community than most people will do in a lifetime. The best part? You can give multiple times a year.
Make a resolution to be a lifesaving blood donor in 2020. Schedule an appointment to donate at an upcoming blood drive in your area.
• Onawa Community Blood Drive – Friday, Jan. 10, from 12:30-5:15 p.m., at Burgess Health Center, 1600 Diamond St.
• Denison Community Blood Drive – Monday, Jan. 13, from noon to 5 p.m., at Crawford County Memorial Hospital - Room B, 100 Medical Parkway.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
