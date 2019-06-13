St. Peters United Church of Christ in Mapleton will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday, June 23. A special service will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by a noon luncheon with fellowship and memories.
The church is still very strong. They have two full-time/part-time ministers who fill the pulpit. Normal services are held every Sunday morning at 9 a.m.
Through the years, many improvements and updates were made to the church. This was possible by many fundraisers and donated monies and labor.
St. Peters has an active women’s fellowship.
Through the years the church has had an active Sunday school, Bible School, and youth groups. Many youth participated in Bible Camps at Blake’s Grove and Pilgrim Heights.
Many baptisms, confirmations classes, weddings, and funerals were blessed through the ministry of St. Peters. The church doors have been, and always will be, open to all. St. Peters UCC is truly the people’s church.
The church is looking forward to celebrating their 100th anniversary and invites the community to come and share in the celebration.
St. Peters UCC is located at 510 Ring St. in Mapleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.