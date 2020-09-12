St. John’s United Methodist Church in Mapleton held their church service in the sanctuary on Sunday, Aug. 24, for the first time since mid-March. It was also the first weekend with their new pastor, Pastor Mike Fillmore.
Fillmore became St. John’s new pastor in mid-August. Pastor Jena Manchester was assigned to a new church in Ft. Dodge at the beginning of June.
“The Mapleton folks have been so friendly and open to serve,” Fillmore said. “They have been a delight.”
Fillmore is planning to have a “kick-off Sunday” this Sunday, Sept. 13, at 10:45 a.m., at St. John’s UMC in Mapleton. He said he tries to bring energy and fun into worship and wrap it up into one big package.
He has been a pastor for the past 15 years and has been in many parts of the state, including Des Moines, Central Iowa, East Central Iowa, and his last stop in Northwest Iowa before moving to Denison a year ago. He also serves as the pastor at the United Methodist Church in Denison.
“They (Methodist Church) have kept us moving around,” Fillmore said. “We just felt a call to the ministry.”
Prior to becoming a pastor, Fillmore was involved in business consulting.
While he enjoys being with the people, his favorite part about being a pastor is the sense of privilege he gets in being with people in the most sacred times of their life: a birth, a death, confirmation, or a wedding.
“You get to be with people at the most sacred times of their life,” Fillmore said. “It is a real privilege.”
There is currently a pastor shortage, and smaller churches are struggling to get affordable pastor care. Fillmore said Denison, Mapleton, and two small churches near Audubon are in the middle of a trial process.
He will broadcast the service in Denison at 9 a.m. and then drive to Mapleton to broadcast service at 10:45 a.m. The two smaller churches near Audubon will tune in on an interactive worship basis.
“It’s like a broadcast/Zoom call all rolled into one,” Fillermore said. “They still feel like they are getting pastoral care even though they will be watching on the monitor.”
This opportunity provides two smaller churches to maintain their identity and relationships in a more affordable way. There will be a lay person in each of those small churches on Sundays.
It is through technology these broadcasts will be available to these churches over the internet. Fillmore said they have had good luck in Denison with broadcasting their service, and added they have people from all over the country and all over the state tune-in to watch every week.
Fillmore said with the technology these days, it can do “things we would have never dreamt of before.”
He is currently working with members of St. John’s UMC in Mapleton to add more ministry opportunities in the upcoming weeks and months.
Fillmore’s wife is a preschool teacher at Boyer Valley. They have three children and two grandchildren; their son is married and is a Methodist pastor in Shenandoah and Hamburg; and they have twin daughters, one is an art teacher in West Des Moines and one works for an educational testing company in Rockford, Ill.
