St John Lutheran Church VBS
It was a Miraculous Mission at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak for VBS 2019 for over 70 children and more than 25 volunteers. At “Miraculous Mission,” VBS children learned how God keeps His promises! They explored five Bible accounts where our faithful God keeps His promises to be with us and gives us life and hope through Jesus, our Savior.

