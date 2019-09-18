St John Lutheran Church VBS

It was a Miraculous Mission at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak for VBS 2019 for over 70 children and more than 25 volunteers. At “Miraculous Mission,” VBS children learned how God keeps His promises! They explored five Bible accounts where our faithful God keeps His promises to be with us and gives us life and hope through Jesus, our Savior.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
Top 10 List
-
For the love of John Deere green
-
Is this Amerika?
-
Man suspected in Washington County burglary arrested
-
2019 MVHS Homecoming Royalty - King Garner, Queen Crispin
-
Blair man arrested on warrants found with meth
-
FRIDAY FOOTBALL UPDATE: Washington County teams go 0-for-3
-
Week 3, High School Football ScoreBoard - Sept. 13, 2019
-
Missouri Valley Homecoming Court
-
Jury finds man guilty of meth possession
-
Tornado alley: New weather exhibit opens at Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.