SRTS, your full-service transportation company, is happy to announce that effective July 15, they will resume service and be open to public transit riders in all of their six county service area.
SRTS Board of Directors and Executive Management made the decision to resume transit service, provided that all passengers will be required to wear a facemask or face covering while riding, until further notice.
All of our drivers have been trained on appropriate sanitation and safety measures to help provide safe rides for our passengers. Drivers will also wear facemasks while transporting passengers, and they will clean and disinfect seats and bus surfaces on a regular basis throughout the day. Regular service hours and rates will be in effect.
SRTS administrative office will continue to be closed to the public and all non-essential personnel for the time being.
SRTS, considers it a privilege to serve our communities and looks forward to providing public transit to anyone in its service areas (Woodbury, Plymouth, Ida, Cherokee, and Monona Counties in Iowa and southern Union County in South Dakota). The public transit service is open to everyone, and all of our buses are handicapped accessible.
For more specific hours and rate information, or to make a reservation, contact SRTS at 712-279-6919 or 1-800-881-2076, you may also visit them on the web at simpco.org/divisions/siouxland-regional-transit-system/.
