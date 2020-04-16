This year the high school spring sports season has been different, to say the least. Track athletes aren’t crossing the finish line on the black oval, and golfers aren’t teeing off on the golf course. When Governor Kim Reynolds called for schools to be closed in mid-March, the two Iowa athletic unions followed by suspending all extra-curricular athletic activities until April 30.
MVAOCOU co-head track coach Scott Breyfogle said practices had been going great until the school closure announcement was made. They started practice in mid-February.
Coaches Gill and Kahl had been working with the hurdlers and sprinters. They had been doing a lot of max velocity training and were just starting to get into the sprint stamina workouts. Coach Breyfogle had been working with the distance kids, running a lot of miles, and they did some 800 predictor workouts to help them set end-of-the year goal times. Coach Kuhl had been working with the throwers in the mornings before school.
That all changed when schools around Iowa closed.
Coach Breyfogle said the coaching staff has been using an app called “BAND.” Every member of the track team has the app on their phones. The coaches have been posting workouts for the athletes daily, which gives them a lot of different options.
“The BAND app has given us the ability to connect with the whole team,” Breyfogle said.
Coach Gill has sent a lot of videos for the kids to watch for different technique and drill work.
The school subscribes to an app called PLT4M, which has developed at-home remote workouts as well.
Senior Ellen Mallory said, “Our coaches have been every encouraging in keeping hope and wanting us to keep practicing because we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Senior Cameron Brenner says she wants to keep in shape just in case they do have a season. She added there have even been a couple days when she’s raced her dad.
“I don’t want to be the one that, if we do have a season, that lets my teammates down because I didn’t do my part,” Brenner said.
One of those teammates happens to be her younger sister, Katie.
Brenner works with her sister on hurdle techniques because, even if her high school running career is over, Katie is just a freshman. The Brenner girls took home three hurdles and a set of starting blocks so they could practice.
Senior Dylan Blake is a three-time state track qualifier, and he said he has been going for a lot of long runs (seven-mile runs and a half marathon).
“I try to stay in shape and build stamina in this time and make the best of a bad situation,” Blake said. He misses running with his teammates, especially senior Weston Beeson, as they normally go for a run, talk, and have fun together. Both runners qualified for the State Cross County Meet in the fall.
If the weather is nice after Mallory is done with her daily workouts, she goes down to the Charter Oak football field to practice throwing. Mallory qualified for the State Track Meet in the discus last year. She said she has a shot put and discus at home to practice with.
Both Mallory and Brenner said they miss having the interaction with their teammates and coaches.
“It is an eye opener on how grateful we should be when you get to go to practice,” Brenner said. “I never thought I would miss running the 4x400 late at night in the freezing cold, but I do miss it.”
Blake said he’s hoping they get a season, but it is not in his hands.
“I’m going to control what’s in my hands and do what I can to keep getting better,” he said. Blake will be continuing his running career in college. He will be attending the University of South Dakota and competing in cross country and track.
Coach Breyfogle’s home overlooks the track, and he has seen lots of athletes down on the track over this break.
He said all they can do is prepare like they will have a season and stay positive during this time.
“We are trying to stay optimistic and the state of Iowa just released a new spring schedule that gives us some hope to have a season,” Breyfogle said. “People need to continue following the social distancing guidelines so that the spread slows. I have been following the data every day, and it makes me nervous.”
If school starts on May 1, high school track teams can start competing on May 4. The coaches hope that they could get one meet in the first week and then two meets a week leading up to districts on May 28.
“That would give us six to seven meets, which would be awesome,” Breyfogle said.
He added his heart really goes out to our kids, especially the seniors.
“Our group of seniors is a group that really loves track, and now they are living in a world where they don’t have it,” Breyfogle said. “I truly believe things happen for a reason, and this adversity is put on all of us, and we can overcome it.”
Regardless of what happens, he has been very proud of the way the kids had been coachable up to the point even when the school doors are closed.
——
High school golf practice was to start on Monday, March 16, the same day many Iowa schools closed due to COVID-19.
Going into the 2020 golf season, the MVAOCOU girls had five letterwinners returning to lead the way for the Rams. They are Avery Ehlers, Sydney Fundermann, Teja TenEyck, Cadence Koenigs, and Abi Coleman. The team also has quite a few newcomers and returning players.
Kathy Scholl, head girls golf coach, said the coaches have been able to communicate with the girls with an app on their phones. She encourages the girls to play as much as they can because when they start back, it’s going to be fast and furious.
Scholl said there are a handful of girls that have been playing. When they are done with a round, they send her their scores via the app or by texting her.
“Of the girls that have been playing and turning in their scores to me, they are been playing really well; makes me excited and sad all at the same time,” Scholl said. “Excited to know what a season we can have and sad because they are missing out. Seniors Avery Ehlers and Sydney Fundermann are playing great rounds. It’s frustrating because we aren’t out on the course to have their senior season.”
This week, Scholl will be sending out instructional videos for the beginners and for the returners to review.
“They are missing a month and a half of coaching, which between missed practices and meets, my heart breaks,” she added.
Scholl really wants the season to start on May 1, but with what has been happening in surrounding states and even Des Moines, it makes her even more anxious about what will happen.
“On a daily basis, everything keeps getting pushed back, including the start of baseball/softball, I’m afraid what might happen to the golf season, but I’m just preparing for a May 1 start date and hope that happens,” Scholl said.
If they do start May 1, Scholl wants to get in as many meets as possible.
“The season will look different, but that’s just how it will have to work. I’ll just be happy to have a season,” Scholl said. “If we miss a full season, we will miss out on so many things, including the team bonding that happens during the year.”
------
Softball, baseball start date pushed back
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association have announced new first practice dates for softball and baseball season. The first practice will now be on May 18 with the first competition date being moved back to June 1. Dates for postseason competition and state tournaments will be unchanged.
