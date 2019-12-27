Security National Bank held their annual Spread the Joy drive for anyone to donate peanut butter and jelly.
On Dec. 17, during the Woodbury Central/MVAOCOU basketball game, anyone who brought jars of peanut butter and jelly received free admission to the game.
The Moville Community Basket and Mapleton Open Cupboard received all the donations and distributed them to those in need in the community.
During halftime of the girls game, two students competed in a “Spread the Joy” contest. The students had to put on a basketball jersey, basketball shorts, tennis shoes, then make a basket and run to half court and eat a PB&J sandwich.
MVAOCOU’s Noah Oberreuter won the contest.
