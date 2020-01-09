Security National Bank’s annual “Spread the Joy” peanut butter and jelly drive has raised a total of 4,329 pounds of donations for the Food Bank of Siouxland.
During the past month’s drive, which is sponsored in partnership with television station KTIV, local residents and businesses brought in hundreds of jars of peanut butter and jelly to bank locations across Sioux City and rural Siouxland in Akron, Mapleton, Lawton, and Moville.
“We’re incredibly humbled by the outpouring of generosity we’ve seen from people and businesses in our community,” said Jeremy Craighead, executive vice president of Security National Bank. “Every year we’re proud to be a part of this drive, and to provide help to people in Siouxland who need it most.”
Peanut butter and jelly are among the most valuable products for food banks to receive due to their high demand and nutritional value, according to Linda Scheid, executive director for the Food Bank of Siouxland.
“Donating peanut butter is the perfect metaphor for kindness — it’s simple, it’s sweet, it’s easy to do, and it’s good for you,” Scheid said. “It’s a great way for children to share the food they love with each other. You never know who you might be helping.”
